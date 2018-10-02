8 Songs For Moths That Love Lamps, Including Kacey "Mothgraves" Musgraves

There is only one universal truth for the internet this week: Moths. Love. Lamps.

This unifying statement has resulted in what's being called "moth memes," as folks fully embrace the love affair between moths and lamps, or really, any kind of lighting in general.

Additionally, it's been decided that moths stan every song having to do with lamps, lights and bright things. For the past several days, whether they're light-related or not, fan-favorite songs have been mothified -- enough to make an entire playlist for light-loving moths.

"Take Me To Church," Hozier

No lights are involved in the original Hozier song, but that didn't stop nearly 100,000 meme lovers from liking the modified moth version's lyrics.

"The Light Is Coming," Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj

There's really no such thing as a night out for moths without the quite-literal "The Light Is Coming."

"Mr. Brightside," The Killers

The same way a dog reacts to a person saying "squirrel," a moth loses its composure hearing the word "bright."

"Valentine," 5 Seconds of Summer

Yes, even moths love the 5SOS boy, as long as they're singing about their favorite thing, light.

"Sk8er Boi," Avril Lavigne

Moths can't ride skateboards, but the simple structure of "Sk8er Boi" was the perfect opportunity for a moth love story.

"Your Man," Josh Turner

You can lock the door, but you will NOT turn the lights down low if a moth has anything to do with it.

"What Makes You Beautiful," One Direction

Since One Direction's debut single is about their world being lit up, it only makes sense that the 1D boys might be moths.

"There Is A Light That Never Goes Out," The Smiths

If moths have their own version of Heaven, it's gotta be a place where there's a light that never goes out.

Every Kacey Musgraves song on Golden Hour

Though the moth meme has remained mostly on Stan Twitter, the meme-loving Kacey Musgraves is wholly aware of moth memes and created her own alter ego, Kacey Mothgraves.

Fans immediately stanned Kacey Mothgraves, even recreating the album Golden Hour into Golden Moth and replacing every song on the tracklist with a moth title.

With a playlist of light songs and all of Golden Moth, that's got to be enough for the short lifespan of a light-loving moth.