Mario And LANY Celebrated Their Album Eves On 'TRL'

A day ahead of their album releases, Mario and LANY marked the occasion by dropping by TRL's Times Square studio this morning.

Sitting with TRL host Sway Calloway, Mario explained how there's a little bit of himself in Devon, the character he plays this season on FOX's Empire. In addition to Mario's stint alongside guest star Sway on the show, he's giving his music fans something to obsess over with his new album, Dancing Shadows, out tomorrow.

Up next, LANY took over the couch as Sway played Most Likely To to get to know the group better, before their album, Malibu Nights, drops tomorrow. Like anyone with a soul, both Paul Jason Klein and Jake Goss revealed they cried alone watching The Fault In Our Stars in theaters. Hear the whole story behind their solo cry sessions below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.