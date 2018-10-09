12 Song Anniversaries To Celebrate This October

As much as I'd like to say that Halloween favorite "Monster Mash" by Bobby "Boris" Pickett is turning 56 years old this October, that'd be a lie -- its birthday was back in August. Though this month's song birthdays aren't too spooky, it'll still scare you to know how old they are.

“...Baby One More Time,” Britney Spears: 20 years old

It's frightening that one of Britney's most timeless songs dropped on October 23, 1998, but that hasn't stopped people from watching the iconic "...Baby One More Time" music video more than 365 million times since it was uploaded to YouTube in 2009.

“One Less Lonely Girl,” Justin Bieber: 9 years old

Justin turned 24 years old this year on March 4, meaning he was just 15 when he released "One Less Lonely Girl" on October 6, 2009.

“Rehab,” Amy Winehouse: 12 years old

Though "Rehab" wasn't an official U.S. single till 2007, Amy first graced the world with the track on October 23, 2006, later becoming her only song to reach the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Locked Out of Heaven,” Bruno Mars: 6 years old

Bruno had tons of hits to choose from, but there was no keeping the 6x platinum "Locked Out of Heaven" from his Super Bowl halftime show performance in 2014 less than two years after releasing the track on October 1, 2012.

“Bad Romance,” Lady Gaga: 9 years old

Rah rah ah-ah-ah! Nine years before Gaga was starring in the third remake of A Star Is Born, she was putting out bop after bop in 2009, including "Bad Romance" on October 26.

“My Love,” Justin Timberlake: 12 years old

Justin's been shaping and breaking hearts for decades, earning him five number one hits, including the track with an October 24 birthday, "My Love."

“Single Ladies,” Beyoncé: 10 years old

Mention "Single Ladies" and most will think of the music video's widely-attempted and rarely-mastered choreography. It's that viral status that makes the song, with an October 8 birthday, one of Beyoncé's most timeless.

“Timber,” Pitbull featuring Kesha: 5 years old

No artists were as present at weddings, proms or birthday parties as Pitbull and Kesha were in 2013, so it's no wonder that with their powers combined, "Timber" spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart after its October 7 release.

“Firework,” Katy Perry: 8 years old

Light up some sparklers and give a toast to Katy's music video for "Firework" when the song turns eight years old on October 26.

“Low,” Flo Rida featuring T-Pain: 11 years old

Apple-bottom jeans, boots with the fur, baggy sweatpants and Reeboks with the straps -- you got all that? If you didn't know the words to "Low" after it's October 9 release in 2007, you simply weren't cool.

“Jesus, Take the Wheel,” Carrie Underwood: 13 years old

Aside from being Carrie's debut single with an October 3 birthday, "Jesus, Take the Wheel" became a meme of its own, especially in a Vine where Jesus really does grab ahold of the steering wheel.

“Carry On,” Fun.: 6 years old

Fun hasn't released another album since Some Nights in 2012, on which the October 23 release "Carry On" lives; the band is currently on hiatus as the members, including Nate Ruess, Jack Antonoff and Andrew Dost, work on solo projects.