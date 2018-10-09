Blac Youngsta And Mozzy Talk Social Media Challenges On 'TRL'

Starting off the day from TRL's Times Square studio, Blac Youngsta and Mozzy got us caught up on their lives and projects with host Sway Calloway.

First up, Mozzy addressed the #KickDaCupChallenge video he posted at the start of the year, addressing his resolution to quit "lean," a mixture of soda and codeine. Ten months later, Mozzy told Sway he's feeling better than ever, living with more energy and feeling healthier overall. With his fanbase growing larger than ever, Mozzy let Sway know how great he feels about his newly-released album, Gangland Landlord.

Next, Blac Youngsta came through TRL once again to reflect on how far he's come, once handling boxes at a grocery store before portraying a cashier in the music video for "Drive Thru." Now, his latest single "Uh Uh" had fans posting their own challenge videos, reenacting his moves from the song's visual. Hear Blac Youngsta explain how the videos changed his singles strategy below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.