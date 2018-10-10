Shy Glizzy Shares His Love For Beyoncé and Lil Wayne On 'TRL'

Two days before he drops Fully Loaded, Shy Glizzy spent the morning on TRL talking about his new music with host Sway Calloway--but first, he had to share some love for a hip-hop legend.

With Tha Carter V debuting at number one this week, Glizzy got on board with the Lil Wayne love, revealing his personal favorite track from the long-awaited album and proclaiming the icon as his favorite rapper.

Glizzy is also connected to another icon: during the On The Run II Tour, Beyoncé performed parts of his song "Awwsome," something she did regularly during the first On The Run Tour. Glizzy calls it a highlight of his career, but his upcoming album, Fully Loaded, should be monumental as well. Hear him explain why he's so excited for Fully Loaded--which includes a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert--to drop this Friday. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET!