Here's How Ariana Grande Fans Dealt With Her "Breathin" Video Troll

Ariana Grande's surprise video for "breathin," consisting of her baby pig walking around for three minutes and nineteen seconds, isn't the official visual for the fan-favorite track. But if you were living through the drama after Ariana dropped the video around 7:00pm ET yesterday, you probably thought this was the real deal.

Earlier in the day, Ariana gave fans some much-wanted updates about her Sweetener era projects, including a mention of a "breathin" music video. "Tryna shoot a breathin video bc i forgot to (hope there's still time)" she wrote, as the track enters the top 20 of U.S. pop radio.

That's what made the surprise release so jarring, with fans believing that a blurry but cute Piggy Smallz moment probably isn't what Ariana meant by "tryna shoot a breathin video." With no additional information to go by, many fans thought this was just Ariana trolling.

Some fans were hopeful that the silly visuals really were the one-and-only "breathin" music video, while others begged for something with a bigger budget.

Less than two hours after the Piggy Smallz release, Ariana commented that this was, in fact, the official "breathin" music video on a post from Pop Crave, a major source of music news for stans.

Ariana Grande confirms this is indeed the official music video for “breathin.” pic.twitter.com/dM86gjCTDR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 11, 2018

Though this may have looked like confirmation, plenty of Ariana fans believed she was trolling them even further, pointing to the fact that Ariana admitted she was trying to film the video just hours earlier.

Still, those who believed Ariana found meaning in the video, noting that October 10 was World Mental Health Day. During an interview on The Tonight Show, Ariana said that "breathin" was written in the midst of an anxiety attack and addresses her strategy of deep breaths to calm her anxiety. Paired with the fact that Piggy Smallz is another way for Ariana to manage her anxiety, this all appeared to be purposeful to some.

As speculation continued, Ariana responded to a hateful comment under a now-deleted post around 11:00pm ET, confirming that this look is a hold-over while she works on the official music video: "thought this would make u laugh while u wait for the real one bc i took a break to take care of myself for a lil while."

That comment put to rest four hours of in-fighting and disagreement as Ariana fans couldn't figure out for sure if Piggy Smallz was really the star of "breathin." Now that they know the truth, they're enjoying the cuteness of the visuals while looking forward to the bigger-budget official video that's still to come.