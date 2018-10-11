Victory Is Finally Getting Her Moment With An Acoustic Performance On 'TRL'

All day long after Victory dropped by TRL with host Sway Calloway this morning, there's been one question going around the entire building: did you catch her INCREDIBLE performance?

Before causing a buzz on TRL with her vocal prowess, Victory chatted about her come-up with Sway, expressing the value of the affirmation she and her family got from Jay-Z to jumpstart her career. But despite the gratification Victory felt, she revealed to Sway why she and her siblings didn't listen to the iconic rapper as kids.

In a stunning performance from the TRL studio, Victory blew our minds with "Who I Am," a politically-infused track from her 2018 album, The Broken Instrument. With just her guitar, she captivated us with her voice, her lyrics and her confident presence in front of the camera. See why the whole team is talking about Victory below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.