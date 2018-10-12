Little Mix Fans Have All The Feels About "Woman Like Me" Featuring Nicki Minaj

Scoring a glow-up seven years in the making, Little Mix recorded their new lead single with Nicki Minaj after covering "Super Bass" on The X Factor in October 2011. Less than a day after the gals released "Woman Like Me" featuring Nicki, it's already gone number one on iTunes in the U.K.

Now that the track is out in all its glory, Mixers can't get enough of how everything's come full circle.

Beyond just the excitement for the collab, Mixers obsessed over the song itself and the confidence that radiates from Jesy, Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie in their lyrics and vocals.

Fans showed love for Nicki's verse, too, celebrating all the woman-to-woman love that defines "Woman Like You."

Nicki herself endorsed the Little Mix girls, calling them "pretty fkn dope" on Instagram.

Naturally, both Little Mix fans and Nicki fans are going all-in to buy, stream and promote "Woman Like Me." While Little Mix looks for a single to beat the commercial success of their single "Wings" in the U.S., Nicki's just one song away from achieving 100 charted songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out "Woman Like Me" by Little Mix featuring Nicki Minaj below to help give both artists the chart success they're vying for.