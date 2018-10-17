Marcus Scribner And Flipp Dinero Talk Highlights Of Their Careers On 'TRL'

On a true fall morning from Times Square, Marcus Scribner and Flipp Dinero took to the TRL studio to kick it with host Sway Calloway.

Just 21 days ahead of the midterm elections, Marcus gave his take on why it's extra important to use his platform to get millennials and Gen Z to get to the polls. If you're just as passionate as Marcus about getting out the vote, find a friend to bring to the polls with MTV's +1 the Vote.

There's no presidential election this year, but Marcus hasn't forgotten about his trip to the White House while Barack Obama was still in office. Marcus told Sway all about the black-ish trip to the Oval Office and even offered up a near-perfect Barack impression.

Taking the hot seat next, Flipp Dinero had his fair share of highlight moments to recap. Finding major success with his single "Leave Me Alone," Flipp talked about his track ending up on the NBA Live 19 soundtrack and his reaction to Odell Beckham Jr dancing to the song. Hear about how Drake's shout out to "Leave Me Alone" got Flipp fired up to do even more. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.