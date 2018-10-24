Algee Smith And MadeInTYO Spared No Details On 'TRL' This Morning

The questions may have been tough, but growing stars Algee Smith and MadeInTYO didn't hold back from TRL's Times Square studio this morning.

First on set, Algee got real about making the most of his abbreviated role as Khalil in The Hate U Give, now in theaters.

Second, MadeInTYO wasn't afraid to answer Sway's burning questions about Kanye West's support for Donald Trump and the ongoing beef between Drake and Pusha T. "I like Kanye, I don't like Trump," MadeInTYO told Sway, before making clear that he doesn't believe there should be any rules in rap battles.

With his album Sincerely, Tokyo dropping this Friday, MadeInTYO revealed the conversations he's been having via text with Ty Dolla $ign about their albums sharing the same release date. Find out more from MadeInTYO, below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.