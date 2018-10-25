Here’s How Billie Eilish Cried Black Tears In The “When The Party’s Over” Video

Aesthetically-inclined Billie Eilish's new music video for "when the party's over" isn't for the faint of heart -- or the squeamish.

Already a heartbreaking piano ballad, "when the party's over" gets even more emotional in the single-take, continuous video that dropped today. In it, Billie downs a glass of mysterious black liquid that suggests something ominous is in store later on.

Twenty seconds later, Billie begins to cry. Not your usual, clear musical video tears mixed with mascara. Instead, the black liquid Billie just drank seemingly pours from her eyes for the next 30 seconds, a visual that's simultaneously beautiful and somewhat hard to watch.

Immediately after watching the music video, I questioned how the production team was able to pull off such a stunt. Though it seems like something that could've been added in post-production, Billie interacts with the tears themselves, smearing black liquid over her face later in the video.

The answer comes from Billie herself, through a now-deleted Instagram video that fans say she posted last month. The video shows Billie with tubes of her skin tone draped right into the corners of her eyes, ready to pour black liquid that looks just like what Billie drinks.

It's not entirely clear to me how the production team hid those tubes, but needless to say, they did so perfectly. As far as inspiration for the video goes, that was all the result of Billie Eilish and a fan.

"A bit ago, I was given this beautiful piece of art from a fan that was a drawing of me with black eyes leaking. I thought it was visually really dope and I wanted to physically create it," Eilish said in a press statement. "I called everyone on my team and told them exactly what I had in mind. Everyone that worked on it was amazing and it turned out unreal!"

Check out the masterpiece video for "when the party's over" by Billie Eilish below, if you think you can stomach it.