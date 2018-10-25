Zane Holtz Named His Number One Dream Role On 'TRL'

Just a day before his movie Hunter Killer hits theaters, Zane Holtz made time for TRL in the morning with host Sway Calloway.

First up, Sway got the rundown of what Hunter Killer is all about, with Zane appearing alongside actors like Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman and Common. Zane plays Paul Martinelli, a Navy SEAL in the film, in which his group of SEALs are on a mission to rescue a kidnapped Russian president.

Getting to know Zane better, Sway asked him five tough questions, including the number one role he's dying to play. "Just something with a cape," Zane said, keeping it sweet and simple. Find out the rest of Zane's answers below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.