I'm Emotional Because Cameron Dallas, Jack & Jack and Shawn Mendes All Dropped Music Videos

Cameron Dallas, Jack & Jack and Shawn Mendes might not have planned to all release music videos just hours apart, but their shared fanbases are thriving with the coincidence. All the acts took part in Magcon, a short-lived Vine collective in 2013 and 2014 that hasn't existed in years but still bonds together the influencers-turned-musicians and their fans.

With the first in a series of former Vine star videos, Shawn debuted the "Lost In Japan" music video late Thursday night. Joined by 13 Reasons Why star Alisha Boe, Shawn recreates Lost In Translation to the internet's delight: it's already racked up 2 million views as the Zedd remix of the track gets stuck in everyone's heads all over again.

Dropping his debut single along with a music video, Cameron Dallas is drawing positive comparisons to Justin Bieber with his voice on "Why Haven't I Met You." He's even coined a new acronym for the song -- WHIMY -- that fans have put in their Twitter display names in support after he signed to Columbia Records earlier this year.

Jack & Jack released their dance pop track, "No One Compares To You," a few weeks ago after the success of "Rise," their summer hit with Jonas Blue. Now, they've added a music video to their newest single, dazzling in all the primary colors appearing both separately and together.

I'll be reliving the heyday of Vine for the rest of this Friday with the memories of Magcon brought back by Shawn Mendes, Cameron Dallas and Jack & Jack.