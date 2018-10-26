Jess Glynne Showed Why She's The True, Unfiltered Queen On 'TRL'

Two weeks after gifting the world her sophomore album, Jess Glynne made time for TRL host Sway Calloway to close off the week.

Jess explained the inspiration behind the title of her album, Always In Between, describing how her life has changed since dropping her debut album in 2013. Though she's embraced the music industry, Jess isn't interested in the fame, a trait she shares with her "Thursday" writing partner, Ed Sheeran.

After describing what "Thursday" is all about, Jess performed the intimate song live in TRL's Times Square studio. "I won't wear makeup on Thursday," Jess sings, signaling her desire to live a normal life and not worry about every intricacy of being a successful, international musician. It's that relatability -- and her stellar voice and songwriting -- that made Always In Between the number one album in the U.K. following its release.

Also this morning, Sway joined panelists Jamila Mustafa from iHeartRadio and Kevan Kenney from Billboard to rank the top five artists of the week, taking into account headlines, social metrics and chart success, among other factors. Rihanna, Normani, Drake, Lauren Jauregui, Cardi B and Lady Gaga all made the countdown -- see where they ended up in the countdown below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.