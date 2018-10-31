Charlie Cox And The Aces Had A Spooktacular Halloween On 'TRL'

From a decked out, Halloween-themed studio in Times Square, Charlie Cox and The Aces dropped by TRL the morning of October 31st.

First up, star of Netflix's Daredevil Charlie Cox gave TRL host Sway Calloway little-known details of his Marvel character, including how Daredevil seemed to inspire the creation of the Ninja Turtles. Plus, Charlie revealed how his audition for Daredevil almost went really, really wrong.

Afterward, The Aces gals reflected on what they called their "best tour experience ever," opening up for 5 Seconds of Summer right as their album, Youngblood, went number one on the Billboard chart. They've got nothing but love for the 5SOS fans who couldn't wait to see a group of women rock the stage as openers.

Closing out the Halloween morning, The Aces delivered a performance of their perfect break-up song, "Last One," off their debut album, When My Heart Felt Volcanic. Vibe out to The Aces below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.