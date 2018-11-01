THEY. Had A Lot Of Love For Jessie Reyez And Wiz Khalifa On 'TRL'

Eight days before dropping their collaborative album Fireside, Dante Jones and Drew Love of THEY. came by TRL's Times Square studio.

Recapping their past year to TRL host Sway Calloway, the THEY. guys looked back fondly on hitting the road with folks like Bryson Tiller and PARTYNEXTDOOR and their milestone performance at Coachella. THEY. also revealed plans to collaborate once again with Wiz Khalifa, after inspiring him to work on a full-length R&B album.

Dropping "Broken" featuring Jessie Reyez today, THEY. shared what it was like working with Jessie on the collaboration. A friend of Drew's for years, the two worked on the track together before Dante heard it and put his own verse on the song. Hear THEY. describe how "Broken" is a different style than they're used to below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.