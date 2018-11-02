Stop The Presses, I Just Found Out Amandla Stenberg Co-wrote "Pussy Is God" By King Princess

Just listening to King Princess' new single "Pussy Is God" already had me smiling. But finding out her girlfriend Amandla Stenberg co-wrote the track has me drop-dead shook.

The new song, released overnight, is a follow-up to King Princess' debut EP from earlier this year, Make My Bed. As an out gay artist with legions of queer idolizers, King Princess has her fandom fully obsessed with the lyrical nature and sound of "Pussy Is God."

And since King Princess and Amandla confirmed their relationship in July, fans are connecting the dots about what -- or who, rather -- "Pussy Is God" might be about.

But in my own obsession over "Pussy Is God," I checked its credits and saw that Amandla isn't just a possible subject of the song -- she's a gosh darn writer of it.

Amandla is listed as a writer next to Mikaela Straus -- King Princess' real name -- and Nick Long, a regular K.P. collaborator. According to credits on Spotify, this is the first King Princess song that Amandla penned.

As others made the same discovery as I did, they expressed their shook-ness in just the way you'd expect on Twitter.

Spread the good word of King Princess and Amandla Stenberg and check out the music video for "Pussy Is God" below.