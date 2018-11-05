Alessia Cara Fans, Including Kehlani and Ariana Grande, Support Her EMA Look

Vocals: slayed. Lyrics: perfected. Suit: oversized. Taking the EMA stage last night, Alessia Cara delivered a flawless performance of "Trust My Lonely" in her signature loose-tie and giant, grey suit jacket aesthetic.

It's a look that Alessia's been regularly rocking as part of her The Pains of Growing era, including in the cover art for the album, which drops on November 30. Though the tie color keeps changing from performance to performance, the look remains the same.

Following her EMA performance, Alessia responded on Twitter to a viewer who was no fan of her oversized suit aesthetic. "It's getting kinda old," the viewer wrote, "wear something else when your [sic] performing."

But for Alessia, that negative feedback is no deterrence. Her aesthetic is fundamental to the album's theme, on which Alessia goes through the difficulties of growing into the woman she is today.

"It's what I'm putting on while I sing my song I've worked incredibly hard on," Alessia tweeted in response. "Open your minds or keep your tired opinions to yourselves."

I don’t like giving attention to negative comments, but I just want to log onto my twitter & be able to talk to my supporters without seeing the same shit about what I wear. I work too hard as a writer and artist to be reduced down to the girl who dresses bad. do something else! — ac (@alessiacara) November 5, 2018

Alessia's fanbase immediately came to her defense, sharing their admiration for her music, aesthetic and the message she's sending fans and the music industry at large.

it’s almost 2019 people shouldn’t be telling girls what they should and shouldn’t wear!! we dress how we want!!! we don’t care about anyone’s preferences!!! fuck that!!! — lana (@asaloneiam) November 5, 2018

I love your suit so much!!!! And I love everything you’re doing with this era!! The suit makes sense to me and everytime I listen to your songs and think about this album I’m so in love and I know you put so much heart into it!! Can’t wait to hear it all!! — Woman Like Me🌹 (@ILoveThatForLM) November 5, 2018

Most notably, Kehlani supported Alessia with an Ariana tagline that's taken over the internet in just a few days: "thank u, next!"

THANK U, NEXXXXXXT — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 5, 2018

It's a message that Ariana herself quickly cosigned, adding just a period to amplify Kehlani's tweet -- a tactic that Ariana's started to use regularly on Twitter.

With just over three weeks to go until The Pains of Growing drops, Alessia is surely taking the "thank u, next" advice and doing her own damn thing, oversized suit and all.