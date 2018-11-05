Swizz Beatz Reveals What He's Cooking Up With Nas On 'TRL'

Legendary hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz graced the TRL studio Monday morning, just days after dropping his latest body of work, Poison.

Before jumping in front of the camera, Swizz and TRL host Sway Calloway got caught up backstage. That's when Sway noticed that Swizz was on FaceTime with the one and only Nas, and when pressed on that video call in the studio, Swizz revealed he's collaborated with Das on an upcoming album that's coming sooner before you know it.

"This the intro," Swizz told Sway, referring to his ten-track Poison album, which also includes Nas on the sixth song, "Echo." With no drums on the track, "Echo" puts Nas' words front and center, an intentional choice by Swizz. Listen to the song off Poison below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.