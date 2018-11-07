12 Song Anniversaries To Celebrate This November

Temperatures are dropping, the sun is setting earlier and all your favorite songs keep getting older. Fight that urge to start listening to Christmas music, though, because so many of your favorite throwbacks of Novembers past can keep you occupied all month long.

"Since U Been Gone," Kelly Clarkson: 14 years old

Two years after being crowned the winner of the first season of American Idol, Kelly scored a timeless hit with "Since U Been Gone," which released on November 16, 2004.

"Night Changes," One Direction: 4 years old

One Direction solidified themselves as the kings of November, dropping each of their five albums during the month. Their last single with Zayn Malik, "Night Changes," has a November 14 birthday.

"BedRock," Young Money: 9 years old

Till the end of time, November 14 will be the day we celebrate the anniversary of Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Tyga, Gudda Gudda, Jae Millz and Lloyd coming together for "BedRock."

"I Know What You Did Last Summer," Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes: 3 years old

This Camila and Shawn collaboration gave the world the first taste of Camila's solo material on November 18, 2015, before her solo career took off two years later.

"Unwritten," Natasha Bedingfield: 14 years old

It's hard to believe that "the rest is still unwritten" for Natasha, but I wouldn't be against tweeting her and asking her on this song's November 29 anniversary.

"Kiss Me Thru the Phone," Soulja Boy featuring Sammie: 10 years old

Reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 27, 2008 release, "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" was number nineteen on the publication's year-end chart in 2009.

"7/11," Beyoncé: 4 years old

The iconic "7/11" music video, which dropped on November 21, 2014, showed a far more playful side of Beyoncé, looking like a homemade video any of her fans could make.

"Whataya Want From Me," Adam Lambert: 9 years old

When you honor Adam's rockstar voice on this song's November 24 anniversary, just think of it as his audition tape to join Queen on tour as lead vocalist five years later.

"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber: 3 years old

We all know what word Justin really wanted to say when he sang "you should go and love yourself." So much so, in fact, that Halsey covered "Love Yourself" (released November 8, 2015) and made it fully explicit.

"Piece of Me," Britney Spears: 11 years old

Everyone wanted a piece of Britney Spears in 2017, enough to give her a platinum-certified track with her November 27 single, "Piece of Me."

"The Heart Wants What It Wants," Selena Gomez: 4 years old

Though there's no confirmation that this single with a November 6 birthday is about Justin Bieber, Selena's performance of the track at the 2014 AMAs included a true Justin lookalike.

"Let Me Love You," Mario: 14 years old

Wanna know how Mario's quintessential love song has staying power? Despite its pre-streaming release on November 16, 2004, it's got over 250 million streams on Spotify.