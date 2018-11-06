Calum Worthy And Allen Leech Preview Their Two Musical Movies On 'TRL'

There's good news for TRL viewers who got hype for Calum Worthy's and Allen Leech's movies this morning: Bodied and Bohemian Rhapsody are already in theaters.

First up in the TRL studio, Calum joined Sway to give the low-down on Bodied, executive produced by Eminem and based around battle rap. It's all about freedom of speech and cultural appropriation, Calum said, and whether his character has the right to belong in the world of battle rap. Hear Sway's take on the film's plot below.

Second, Allen sat down with TRL host Sway Calloway to talk about his experience filming Bohemian Rhapsody, including the iconic Live Aid scene in London. Plus, Sway had Allen reveal his top five favorite Queen songs, a question he could answer without a hesitation at this point. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.