Anna Of The North Brought the 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Track "Lovers" to 'TRL'

After her song "Lovers" featured in To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Anna of the North is giving the 2017 track a whole new life in 2018.

Stopping by TRL this morning to chat with Jamila Mustafa and Kevan Kenney, Anna recapped how she didn't even know "Lovers" would be in the Netflix original film until the movie was already out. But now that she's seen the movie and heard her song during the fan-favorite hot tub scene, she's happy to confirm that star Noah Centineo is one of her celebrity crushes.

With streams of "Lovers" skyrocketing a year after its release, it only made sense for Anna to perform the song from TRL's Times Square studio. Relive the hot tub scene and watch Anna take the stage below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am on MTV.