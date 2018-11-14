Pop Quiz: What's Your Favorite Unreleased Track?

The TRL Pop Quiz works like this: our editors are posed a music-related question and have only 15 minutes and just 100 words to research, choose and explain their answers. This week's question: what's your favorite unreleased – and inevitably leaked – track?

It’s accurate to say that “Wake Up” by Beyoncé was never released, but that wouldn’t be telling the full story. Shortly after the release of Ariana Grande’s Sweetener and album track "R.E.M.," the world got to hear another version of the Pharrell-produced song, recorded by Beyoncé. Though "Wake Up" and "R.E.M." are essentially the same song, both versions give off incredibly different vibes, making it unfair to crown a favorite. But considering how great Beyoncé and guest star Blue Ivy sound on “Wake Up,” I’m just relieved someone blessed the world with this leaked track. – Matt Gehring

“Raindrops” by Regina Spektor is my favorite unreleased song. It gained popularity with a fan video circa 2008, but was never actually released. I was in middle school at the time, and was at least a few of the six million views on the little doodle-style fan-made music video. The song doesn’t completely hold up – Spektor has much better songs in her discography, both then and now – but I still love this song AND the fan video where I originally heard it. HUGE honorable mention to “Daddy Lessons” by Beyoncé featuring the Dixie Chicks, which can be found on Beyoncé’s SoundCloud. – Leah Williams

I really like “Grown Ass Kid” by Chance the Rapper. It was supposed to be on Coloring Book, one of my favorite albums, but didn't make it due to clearance issues. (The whole message of still being a kid on the inside even though you're technically an adult would have really fit into his whole album, too). I love the beat, though, and now the song's producer, Cam O’bi, is working on an album of the same name. I can't wait to check it out. – Landyn Pan

Back in 2008, my queen JoJo’s original plans for a third album called All I Want Is Everything were scrapped by Blackground Records. Lucky for fans, over 30 tracks were leaked, giving us a whole slew of unreleased material from the songstress for us to bop to. Three of my favorites include “Underneath,” where JoJo sings about being a bad girl falling for a good guy; “Forever In My Life,” about a forever love; and “Safe With Me,” about juggling relationships with two different men. I love JoJo’s commitment to real and honest songwriting in all of her music. – Kristen Maldonado