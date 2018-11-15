Kodie Shane Raves About Lil Yachty And Yara Shahidi On 'TRL'

Returning to TRL with a debut album finally out, Kodie Shane was truly glowing from the Times Square studio.

Tons of Kodie's peers have expressed their support for Young HeartThrob, which just dropped last week. Talking to TRL host Sway Calloway, Kodie couldn't have been more grateful for the positive feedback – and the friendships – she's gotten from Lil Yachty and Yara Shahidi, even predicting that Yara will be president one day.

Asked to name the most personal song off her debut album, Kodie got real about the heartbreaking lyrics on "Shut Up." From her conversation with Sway, it's clear that Kodie's been through a lot in the world of romance, giving her tons of material to craft Young HeartThrob. Hear Kodie's take on what makes "Shut Up" so emotional, below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.