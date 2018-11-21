Pop Quiz: What Song Should Be Turned Into A TV Show?

The TRL Pop Quiz works like this: our editors are posed a music-related question and have only 15 minutes and just 100 words to research, choose and explain their answers. With recent news of "Hey There Delilah" by The Plain White T's and "Paris" by The Chainsmokers getting TV show and movie adaptations, respectively, here's this week's question: what song deserves to be turned into a TV show?

“This is a story about a girl named Lucky.” How perfect would it be to see “Lucky” off of Britney Spears’ second album Oops!... I Did It Again turned into a TV series?! The song even parallels Spears’ life as a pop star and sheds light on the difficulty that comes with living in the spotlight. The show would follow the story of a famous actress named Lucky who seems to have it all but still isn’t truly happy. – Kristen Maldonado

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been entranced by the dark and mysterious lyrics of “Tom’s Diner,” originally written and performed by Suzanne Vega. Written about Suzanne’s frequent visits to Tom’s Restaurant in New York City, the song describes a seemingly mundane morning met with suspicion and suspense. Though she mentions a death and a romance in the song, Suzanne never offers up full explanations and leaves the plot up to the listener’s imagination. Needless to say, “Tom’s Diner” is pretty much begging for a 1940s film noir, crime drama remake! – Matt Gehring

I think a cute and fun romantic comedy or coming-of-age show could come out of Noname’s “Montego Bae”. Noname has gone through a lot of personal growth and changes and isn’t shy about sharing it in her music. In interviews, Noname has talked about the journey she went on to finally lose her virginity at 25 years old after overcoming self-consciousness issues. In this song, she playfully and confidently sings about a romance she dreams about (maybe one she’s already had) and about the sexual activities that go down. – Landyn Pan

If I could greenlight any song for a TV show adaptation, it would be “Andy, You’re a Star” by The Killers. While it’s not the best song on the 2004 album, Hot Fuss, it was the one that fascinated me the most when I listened to this album for the first time. Who’s Andy? Is the singer in love with him? I think he might be a high school wrestler? Are they friends? Is one of them a bully? I have lots of questions, and zero answers. For a TV adaptation, I’m picturing a wholesome romcom and some teen angst. – Leah Williams