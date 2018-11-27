Mackenzie Ziegler Talks Songwriting For Her Album "Phases" On 'TRL'

Less than a week after blessing fans with her second album, singer and dancer Mackenzie Ziegler dropped by TRL's Times Square studio to chat about the countless projects she's been up to.

Penning six of the eight tracks on Phases, Mackenzie couldn't be prouder to be writing her own music – a task she claims she wouldn't have been able to handle in the past. Mackenzie's personal touch comes across through her self-written tracks, which she calls "my favorite songs I've ever written before."

Sia, who regularly works closely with Mackenzie's older sister Maddie, wrote the album's first track, "Wonderful." After hearing the song with Sia's vocals, Mackenzie revealed to TRL hosts Kevan Kenney and Jamila Mustafa, she was intimidated to record her own version, but was ultimately up to the task. Hear Mackenzie reveal all about "Wonderful" below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.