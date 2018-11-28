The Cast Of Netflix's 'Westside' Took Over The 'TRL' Stage

After premiering the trailer for Netflix's Westside on TRL back in October, the unscripted show's cast dropped by and took over our Times Square studio.

Rising artists Leo Gallo, Alexandra Kay and James Byous told TRL host Sway Calloway about watching months of filming and songwriting come to life in Westside, now streaming on Netflix. As Leo explained to Sway, getting to sit on the TRL chairs was major validation for Alexandra and him, years after the judges at The Voice , where the two singers once tried to pass the show’s blind auditions, didn't turn their chairs around for them.

It's always fun and games at TRL, though, with Sway making Leo, Alexandra and James name people and projects that fit in a category – like musicals and reality TV stars – until one of them got stumped. Naturally, Sway put a twist on the game for the Westside cast, with the answers being sung, not spoken. See how the trio pulled off their melodies below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.