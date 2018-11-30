Starter Pack: 5 King Princess Songs To Know So You Can Start Stanning

Every week, TRL presents a starter pack of songs you need to know to begin stanning a new artist. This week's Starter Pack belongs to one of 2018's breakout stars, King Princess.

Unlike the typical rising artist, King Princess doesn't have a long discographic backstory. The 19-year-old singer, whose real name is Mikaela Straus, dropped her debut song in February of this year to immediate success and fanfare.

If you're trying to become a new King Princess fan, these five songs are a good start.

"1950," King Princess (2018)

It's really special for a debut single to encapsulate an artist's sound, image and mission as well as "1950" does for King Princess. The lyrics and visuals about a lesbian love story and a hidden relationship pay tribute to The Price of Salt, a 1952 novel by Patricia Highsmith. With praise from Harry Styles, "1950" launched King Princess' career.

"Talia," King Princess (2018)

With pressure to follow up on her debut single, King Princess delivered. "Talia" solidified an early legacy for King Princess as a proud genderqueer and gay artist with her unabashedly queer storytelling. She sparked romance rumors, too, sharing that actress Amandla Stenberg edited the video – rumors that were later confirmed.

"Pussy Is God," King Princess (2018)

As much as fans liked editor Amandla Stenberg, they're over-the-moon in love with songwriter Amandla Stenberg. With their relationship confirmed, King Princess and Amandla teamed up on another queer anthem, "Pussy Is God," and fans absolutely lost it after getting some NSFW insight into their relationship.

"Femme Fatale," King Princess (2018)

Covering The Velvet Underground's 1966 single for Spotify, King Princess solidified her embrace of the mid-twentieth century with "Femme Fatale." In her re-imagination of the song 52 years later, she bends the gendered implications of a song originally told from a man's perspective.

"Run Me Through (King Princess Remix)," Perfume Genius (2018)

Premiering her remix "Run Me Through" on Zane Lowe's World Record, King Princess revealed she's a long-term fan of Perfume Genius and hand-picked this track to produce and reshape. And with the song written about an attraction to hyper masculinity, it fits squarely into the niche King Princess has carved for herself.

TRL social team member Leah Williams selected this week's Starter Pack.