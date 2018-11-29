Diego Luna and Lil Baby Talk Celebs They've Met On 'TRL'

Stopping by TRL's Times Square studio, actor Diego Luna and rapper Lil Baby revealed just how surreal it's been to meet their favorite celebs.

Up first, Diego, who stars in Netflix's newly-released Narcos: Mexico, had some explaining to do after temporarily escaping TRL host Sway Calloway on the MTV EMA red carpet earlier this month. That was all in pursuit of a Camila Cabello selfie, Diego said, which has instantly made him the coolest dad around.

Diego's experience growing up in Mexico and learning about the country's drug cartels played a major role in informing his performance, he told Sway. Though Narcos: Mexico is set in the 1980s, Diego said he's confident that the show will shine a light on some of the problems Mexico still has today, in hopes that solutions will arise.

Next on the TRL, Lil Baby shared his own legendary celeb story: the moment Drake brought him up on stage at his Los Angeles concert last month. Lil Baby told Sway what it's like to get Drake's stamp of approval, especially evident after their collaboration, "Yes Indeed," went number one on Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop chart this summer. See more of Sway's interview with Lil Baby below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.