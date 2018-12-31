Pop Quiz: How'd Your Most-Streamed Song Of The Year Earn Its Spot?

The TRL Pop Quiz works like this: our editors are posed a music-related question and have only 15 minutes and just 100 words to research, choose and explain their answers. After finding out our most-streamed songs of the year, this week we ask: How'd your no. 1 song earn its spot at the top of your chart?

In a year full of change, no song defined my life more than “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves. Things will always work out in the end, Kacey reminds her listeners, singing that “there’s always been a rainbow hanging over your head.” It’s a perfect song for anyone going through sad endings, new beginnings and looking to feel nostalgic about the past. By encouraging me to embrace the changes in my own life, “Rainbow” found its way to the top of my listening chart and I’m expecting it to return as needed in 2019, too. – Matt Gehring

“You say you can't live without me/So why aren't you dead yet?/Why you still breathing?” My most-streamed song of 2018 was “Dead” by Madison Beer because I was completely blown away by how savage and bold the lyrics are. Written by Madison Love, Michael Leary, and Delacey, the track is about putting an end to a toxic relationship. In a BUILD Series interview, Beer revealed the idea came from seeing a meme of a little boy pouting with the caption: “when your ex says he couldn’t live with you and you see him breathing." Genius! – Kristen Maldonado

My most-streamed song of 2018 was “All the Time” by Kim Petras, an artist I started listening to this past winter and was instantly hooked on. It’s such a bop and it’s WAY too catchy. I was listening to Kim and most specifically “All the Time” on the train to work, at work, on the train back, in the gym, at the grocery store, in the shower, before bed. I even fell asleep to it a few times while dreaming of being a carefree youth who was at a party or driving a convertible past some palm trees. – Landyn Pan

My most-streamed song of 2018 was “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens (and the rest of my top five were all by Phoebe Bridgers, so clearly I was in my feelings a lot in 2018). I saw Call Me By Your Name in January 2018, and listened to the soundtrack every day after that for months. I’ve always been a Sufjan stan, and his contributions to this album only solidified my love. While I love the whole soundtrack, “Mystery of Love” was my one true love, and got repeat spins. Now excuse me, I have to go cry in front of a fireplace. – Leah Williams